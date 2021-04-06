Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book

Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has announced that he will be releasing his new book, entitled "The Storyteller", via Dey Street Books on October 5th.
Dave had this to say, "There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling. Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being.
"In March 2020, realizing that my day job with the Foo Fighters was going to go on hold, I started an Instagram account (@davestruestories) and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I've never really had the time for. I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing.
"The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I've had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words.
"Now with the amazing people at Dey Street books I'm excited and honored to announce The Storyteller, a collection of memories of a life lived loud.
"From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!"
Dey Street VP and Editorial Director Carrie Thornton added, "From the second I saw Dave's first post on Instagram, I knew I was going to publish his book. Well, to be honest, I've been hoping to publish Dave Grohl's book since I became a book editor. I'm a Gen-Xer. I'm from Virginia just like Dave.
"We grew up listening to a lot of the same music. I've always admired his Puckish personality and his awesome musicianship. It turns out that he can write with as much energy and passion as he performs.
"Plus, he's a spectacular human who cares deeply about his mom, his family, his bandmates, music, art and the world. All of that passion comes through in his stories and in THE STORYTELLER. I am a lucky editor indeed, but mostly because I get to read the book first."
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launched New Online Series 2020 In Review
Dave Grohl Recorded New Foo Fighters Vocals In Bathtub
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary 2020 In Review
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl TV Special Coming
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tributes Kurt Cobain With Nirvana Cover
Talk Show Host Celebrate Cats With 'Blood In The Sand' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album
Cvlt Ov The Svn Release 'Hellbound' Video
Fences Releases 'Boot Height' Video
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Announce Live Dates
Carrie Underwood Makes Chart History With 'My Savior'
The Bronx Launching NFT With Dead & Co. Graphic Designer Jeremy Dean