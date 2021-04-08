David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover

Americana singer/songwriter David Starr marked the one year anniversary of the death of music legend John Prine with the release of a cover of "Angel From Montgomery.''

Starr had this to say, "John's writing has inspired me and countless others over the years to be better at our craft. So, when I decided to record my Touchstones album of cover songs in 2020, 'Angel From Montgomery' was always on the short list of songs for the record.

"I've played it for years all over the US and in the UK. The response is universally warm; as if it belongs to us all. That seems to be the magic and legacy of John's songs. And I am profoundly grateful for the gift of his music."

The cover is the sixth track that Starr has released from his evolving album project called Touchstones, which he began during the quarantine and sees him a new song each month that will spawn a full album this fall. Watch the new video below:

