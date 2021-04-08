.

David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover

Keavin Wiggins | 04-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Prine video still

Americana singer/songwriter David Starr marked the one year anniversary of the death of music legend John Prine with the release of a cover of "Angel From Montgomery.''

Starr had this to say, "John's writing has inspired me and countless others over the years to be better at our craft. So, when I decided to record my Touchstones album of cover songs in 2020, 'Angel From Montgomery' was always on the short list of songs for the record.

"I've played it for years all over the US and in the UK. The response is universally warm; as if it belongs to us all. That seems to be the magic and legacy of John's songs. And I am profoundly grateful for the gift of his music."

The cover is the sixth track that Starr has released from his evolving album project called Touchstones, which he began during the quarantine and sees him a new song each month that will spawn a full album this fall. Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover

Austin City Limits' New Season Kicking Off With John Prine Special

John Prine's Final Recording Released

John Prine Radio Wake To Be Broadcast Next Week

John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special Episode

More Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

Music Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

News > John Prine

advertisement
Day In Rock

New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more

Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more

Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more

Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more

Reviews

National Beer Day Gift Guide

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Polaris Go Mad Max For Vagabond Video

David Starr Marks 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover

The Lancasters Share Rockin' New 'Scallywag' Video

Mother Mother Share Fan-Sourced 'I Got Love' Video

Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video

Former Accept Guitarist Herman Frank Unleashed 'Venom'

Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series