New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online

Keavin Wiggins | 04-08-2021

Mammoth WVH album cover art

A new Wolfgang Van Halen solo song lyric video has surfaced online as the music video for his current Mammoth WVH single has passed a new milestone online.

The new lyric video is for the song "Think It Over", which is the fourth track revealed from the album following the latest single "Don't Back Down," and previous songs "You're To Blame" and the tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen, "Distance".

Wolfgang took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate a special milestone for the "Don't Back Down" video. He wrote that the clip "just hit 1 million views on YouTube! Thanks so much for watching, y'all".

The solo album is being released under the banner of Mammoth WVH and the self-titled effort will be hitting stores on June 11th. Watch the new lyric video below:


