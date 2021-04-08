New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online

A new Wolfgang Van Halen solo song lyric video has surfaced online as the music video for his current Mammoth WVH single has passed a new milestone online.

The new lyric video is for the song "Think It Over", which is the fourth track revealed from the album following the latest single "Don't Back Down," and previous songs "You're To Blame" and the tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen, "Distance".

Wolfgang took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate a special milestone for the "Don't Back Down" video. He wrote that the clip "just hit 1 million views on YouTube! Thanks so much for watching, y'all".

The solo album is being released under the banner of Mammoth WVH and the self-titled effort will be hitting stores on June 11th. Watch the new lyric video below:

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs

Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release

Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details

News > Mammoth WVH



