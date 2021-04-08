A new Wolfgang Van Halen solo song lyric video has surfaced online as the music video for his current Mammoth WVH single has passed a new milestone online.
The new lyric video is for the song "Think It Over", which is the fourth track revealed from the album following the latest single "Don't Back Down," and previous songs "You're To Blame" and the tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen, "Distance".
Wolfgang took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate a special milestone for the "Don't Back Down" video. He wrote that the clip "just hit 1 million views on YouTube! Thanks so much for watching, y'all".
The solo album is being released under the banner of Mammoth WVH and the self-titled effort will be hitting stores on June 11th. Watch the new lyric video below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs
Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release
Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized
David Gilmour Performs Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Albatross' At Peter Green Tribute
Singled Out: Megan Freedman's King Of Hearts
Motley Crue Announce Record Story Day Box Set
Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic
Coyote Man Visualize New Song 'Time Crystals'
Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children