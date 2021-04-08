.

Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-08-2021

Rage Against The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their reunion tour, which was originally set for spring of 2020 but will has now been pushed back to next year.

The Public Service Announcement will be kicking off on March 31st in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center and will run until August where it will wrap up with a five-night-stand at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rage has recruited Run The Jewels to support them at most of the stops of the trek except in Chicago, Ottawa and Quebec City. Tickets for the original dates will be valid for the new stops. See the dates below:

03/31 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
04/02 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
04/04 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
04/06 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
04/26 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
04/28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
04/30 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
05/02 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
05/05 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/07 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
05/09 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
05/11 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
05/13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
05/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
05/18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
05/20 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
05/22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
05/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
06/09 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
07/12 - Chicago, IL - United Center
07/15 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'ete de Quebec
07/19 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
07/21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
07/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
07/25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
07/27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
07/31 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
08/02 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
08/03 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
08/08 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

With RUN THE JEWELS

