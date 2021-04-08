Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their reunion tour, which was originally set for spring of 2020 but will has now been pushed back to next year.

The Public Service Announcement will be kicking off on March 31st in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center and will run until August where it will wrap up with a five-night-stand at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rage has recruited Run The Jewels to support them at most of the stops of the trek except in Chicago, Ottawa and Quebec City. Tickets for the original dates will be valid for the new stops. See the dates below:

03/31 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

04/02 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

04/04 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

04/06 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

04/26 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

04/28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

04/30 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

05/02 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

05/05 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/07 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

05/09 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

05/11 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

05/13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

05/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

05/18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

05/20 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

05/22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

05/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

06/09 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 - Chicago, IL - United Center

07/12 - Chicago, IL - United Center

07/15 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'ete de Quebec

07/19 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

07/21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

07/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

07/25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

07/27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

07/31 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

08/02 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

08/03 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

08/08 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

With RUN THE JEWELS



Related Stories

Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour

Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates

Tom Morello Addresses Rage Against The Machine Ticket Prices

Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour

Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling

News > Rage Against The Machine



