Metal veterans Flotsam And Jetsam have released a music video for their new single "Burn the Sky". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Blood In The Water", which will be hitting stores on June 4th.
Frontman Eric A.K. had this to say, "While we were in the process of selecting which songs we would use for the album's videos, 'Burn the Sky' was the only one that was on everyone's lists consistently. This track has some guitar work by Mike and Steve that are second to none."
Drummer Ken Mary added, "The recording of this album was very much a natural process, we really worked together as a team to make sure that everything that needed to be on the record, was indeed on it.
"I haven't listened to it for a while and I went back and listened recently, and it really gives the impression that we are really angry." Watch the video below:
Peter Gabriel Releases Rarities Collection 'Flotsam and Jetsam'
Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'
Orgy Returns With 'Karma Kastle'
Flotsam And Jetsam 'Burn The Sky' With New Video
Singled Out: The Small Calamities' Stock Photography
Guns N' Roses Share Six Song Video From Reunion Tour
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Shares New Song 'Bad For You'
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons And Matt Sorum Launch 'Under The Hood' Series
Ash Announce Limited Edition 'BBC Sessions 1994-1999' RSD Release