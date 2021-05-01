.

Flotsam And Jetsam Share 'Blood In The Water'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Flotsam And Jetsam

Metal veterans Flotsam And Jetsam have released a lyric video for their new single "Blood In The Water". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on June 4th.

Ken Mary had this to say about the song, "This last year was a very different year for many of us, and we will say that the tragedy and difficulty had an impact on this song and this new album.

"'Blood In The Water' is one of the most aggressive Flotsam songs ever, but that wasn't planned. We just tried to pour everything we were feeling into each song.

"We didn't want to analyze it or qualify it, and we just let the song be what it was going to be. What you're hearing is the result of what I'd say is the closest you can get to looking at the inside of Flotzilla's brain!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Flotsam And Jetsam Share 'Blood In The Water'

Flotsam And Jetsam 'Burn The Sky' With New Video

Peter Gabriel Releases Rarities Collection 'Flotsam and Jetsam'

Flotsam And Jetsam Announce New Member

News > Flotsam And Jetsam

advertisement
Day In Rock

All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more

Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Reviews

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming

Cory Marks Recruits Jason Hook and Tyler Connolly For New Song

Asia Releasing Box Set For 40th Anniversary

Flotsam And Jetsam Share 'Blood In The Water'

Decapitated Share First Track From Early Demo Collection

Atlas Honor Those They Lost With 'Taivaanranta'

Locked In Streaming New EP 'The Solemn Leap'

At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video