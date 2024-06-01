Flotsam And Jetsam Go 'Primal' With New Video

Flotsam And Jetsam have shared a music video for their new track "Primal". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "I Am The Weapon", which will arrive on September 13th.

The band had this to say about the new song, "We're very excited to once again unleash Flotzilla onto the metal community! This time, he'll take the form of our newest single, Primal.

"With Primal, we tried to capture the punch in the face energy that Flotsam and Jetsam is known for, and blend it with a melody that sticks in your head for days... we hope our fans will embrace it, as we are very pleased with how this song and the new record has turned out, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon!"

