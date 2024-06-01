Flotsam And Jetsam have shared a music video for their new track "Primal". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "I Am The Weapon", which will arrive on September 13th.
The band had this to say about the new song, "We're very excited to once again unleash Flotzilla onto the metal community! This time, he'll take the form of our newest single, Primal.
"With Primal, we tried to capture the punch in the face energy that Flotsam and Jetsam is known for, and blend it with a melody that sticks in your head for days... we hope our fans will embrace it, as we are very pleased with how this song and the new record has turned out, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon!"
Flotsam And Jetsam Share 'Blood In The Water'
Flotsam And Jetsam 'Burn The Sky' With New Video
AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2'- more
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more
Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- Brett Young Unplugs For 'Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition)'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2'
Bad Omens Stream 'Concrete Jungle [The OST]'
Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'
Flotsam And Jetsam Go 'Primal' With New Video
Cactus Recruits Joe Bonamassa & Billy Sheehan For 'Parchman Farm'
Howard Jones Announces 'Live From The O2'
Buffalo Tom Deliver New Album 'Jump Rope'