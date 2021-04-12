The Polyphonic Spree Return With Surprise Album

The Polyphonic Spree have released a video for their cover of the INXS classic "Don't Change" to celebrate the announcement of their first full length album since 2014.

The new album will be entitled "Afflaus" and will be released this Friday, April 16th. It features the band's take on classic songs from Daniel Johnston, Rush, Barry Manilow, The Rolling Stones, ABBA, and more.

The covers project was recorded live during one evening at the band's home studio. Frontman Tim DeLaughter had this to say, "It was inevitable that the Spree would end up doing this.

"We were asked to play a covers show at The Kessler Theater in Dallas and were ready to go, but with the shutdowns starting to happen around the country, we made the last-minute call not to perform.

"We had all been together for weeks rehearsing, so we decided to get the band together at our home studio and record the entire show live in one take, just to capture it.

"We knew it was probably going to be the last time we saw each other for a long time, and the next day, everything started to close."

Tim said of the INXS cover, "We wanted to pay homage to one of their country's great artists, but it's also just an awesome song. I love its forward moving, almost gliding feel." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > The Polyphonic Spree



