Dawes Announce North American Tour

Alt rockers Dawes have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with a North American tour in support of their latest album "Good Luck With Whatever."
The tour will feature both fall and winter legs with the first part kicking off on September 9th in Charleston, SC at the Charleston Music Hall and wrapping up on October 2nd in Nashville, TN at The Ryman.
The second leg will get underway on November 17th in Vancouver, BC at The Vogue and will run until December 12th where it will conclude in Houston at the Heights Theater. See the dates below:
