Dawes Announce North American Tour

Alt rockers Dawes have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with a North American tour in support of their latest album "Good Luck With Whatever."

The tour will feature both fall and winter legs with the first part kicking off on September 9th in Charleston, SC at the Charleston Music Hall and wrapping up on October 2nd in Nashville, TN at The Ryman.

The second leg will get underway on November 17th in Vancouver, BC at The Vogue and will run until December 12th where it will conclude in Houston at the Heights Theater. See the dates below:

Leg 1:

9/9 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall9/10 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern9/13 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre9/14 - Richmond, VA - The National9/15 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre9/17 - New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage9/18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum9/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBD9/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University9/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Calvin College9/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre9/28 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room9/30 - Auburn, AL - Auburn University Amphitheatre10/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman

Leg 2:

11/17 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue11/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox11/19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom11/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater11/22 & 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up11/26 & 27 - Los Angels, CA - Fonda Theatre11/28 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore11/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth12/1 - Fort Collins, CO - TBD12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave12/4 - Chicago, IL - The Vic12/5 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre12/7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners12/8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant12/10 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Memorial Auditorium12/11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's12/12 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

Related Stories

Dawes Share New Song 'Who Do You Think You're Talking To?'

News > Dawes



