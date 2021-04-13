.

Dawes Announce North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-13-2021

Dawes photo courtesy Big Hassle

Alt rockers Dawes have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall with a North American tour in support of their latest album "Good Luck With Whatever."

The tour will feature both fall and winter legs with the first part kicking off on September 9th in Charleston, SC at the Charleston Music Hall and wrapping up on October 2nd in Nashville, TN at The Ryman.

The second leg will get underway on November 17th in Vancouver, BC at The Vogue and will run until December 12th where it will conclude in Houston at the Heights Theater. See the dates below:

Leg 1:


9/9 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
9/10 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
9/13 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
9/14 - Richmond, VA - The National
9/15 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
9/17 - New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage
9/18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum
9/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBD
9/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University
9/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Calvin College
9/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
9/28 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
9/30 - Auburn, AL - Auburn University Amphitheatre
10/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman

Leg 2:


11/17 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
11/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
11/19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
11/22 & 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
11/26 & 27 - Los Angels, CA - Fonda Theatre
11/28 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
11/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth
12/1 - Fort Collins, CO - TBD
12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
12/4 - Chicago, IL - The Vic
12/5 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
12/7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners
12/8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12/10 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
12/11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
12/12 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

