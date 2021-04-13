Emperor Announce A Night of Emperial Wrath Livestream

Emperor have announced that they will be celebrating their 30th anniversary by staging a livestream event entitled A Night of Emperial Wrath 2021.
The band had this to say. "2021 marks 30 years since the formation of Emperor. With the current state of the world, it's been impossible to go ahead with scheduled plans. We now welcome you to join us in an exclusive streaming event. The show will take place at Notodden Theatre, 23rd of May.
"The setlist will feature tracks from the entire catalogue, as well as very special guest appearances from original bass player Mortiis, who appeared on the 'Wrath of the Tyrant' demo, 'As the Shadows Rise' EP and 'Emperor' mini album, and ex-drummer Faust, who appeared on the 'As the Shadows Rise' EP, 'Emperor' mini album, as well as the landmark album 'In the Nightside Eclipse'." Find tickets here.
