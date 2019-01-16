Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming the second part of a video recap series highlighting the band's world tour in support of 2017's "Emperor Of Sand."



Following the opening clip of Troy Sanders on the road, the latest footage features guitarist Brent Hinds giving fans an inside look at the Atlanta group's tour bus.



Recorded with producer Brendan O'Brien, "Emperor Of Sand" debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The video series arrives in sync with this week's launch of Mastodon's 5-week tour of the UK and Europe. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





