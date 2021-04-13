.

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing

Bruce Henne | 04-13-2021

Ann Wilson photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a lyric video for her new single, "Black Wing." The tune comes on the heels of a pair of new singles - "Tender Heart" and "The Hammer" - with all three following Ann's recent cover of Steve Earle's 2004 track, "The Revolution Starts Now."

Wilson offered the following comments about that the track, saying that the song "talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents.

The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!" Watch the lyric video here.

News > Ann Wilson

