Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Summer Tour

Iron Maiden have announced that they have been forced to push back their summer of 2021 Legacy Of The Beast Tour to the summer of next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The band had this to say about the postponement of the European trek, "The postponement of the Legacy Of The Beast Tour does however bring the good news that Maiden can now return to headlining the European festival dates initially planned for 2020 which were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"This includes Graspop in Belgium so therefore the own-show date in Antwerp (which had also not gone onsale) will no longer take place. Furthermore, we are in the process of finalizing a further couple of own-shows in other European territories and will update you about those as soon as they are confirmed."

Their manager Rod Smallwood added, "Naturally the band are hugely disappointed, a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take. They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same.

"As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart." See the rescheduled dates below:

2022 Legacy Of The Beast European Dates

6/4 - Finland Hyvinkaa Rockfest6/11 - UK Donington Download Festival6/13 - N.Ire Belfast Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival6/16 - Belgium, Dessel Graspop6/18 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Copenhell6/20 - Czech Republic Prague Sinobo Stadium (rescheduled from 15.06.2021)6/23 - Norway Oslo Tons Of Rock6/26 - France Paris La Defense Arena (rescheduled from 11.07.21)6/27 - Netherlands Arnhem Gelredome (rescheduled from 10.07.21)6/30 - Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion7/2 - Germany Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium (rescheduled from 08.07.21)7/4 - Germany Berlin Waldbuhne (rescheduled from 30.06.21)7/7 - Italy Bologna Sonic Park (rescheduled from 24.06.21)7/9 - Germany Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen (rescheduled from Mercedes-Benz Arena 26.06.21)7/10 - Austria Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air (rescheduled from 16.06.21)7/20 - Germany Bremen Burgerweide (rescheduled from 13.06.21)7/22 - Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 03.07.21)7/24 - Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 11.06.21)7/26 - Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park (rescheduled from 06.07.21)7/29 - Spain Barcelona Olympic Stadium (rescheduled from 19.06.21)7/31 - Portugal Lisbon Estadio Nacional (rescheduled from 21.06.21)

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star

Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra

Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned Says Adrian

Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley

Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Ceremony Event

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members

News > Iron Maiden



