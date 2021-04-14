Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'

What do you get when you mix Van Halen's classic hit "Panama" with Metallica frontman belting out the lyrics to "Enter Sandman" over it? You get Mike G's "Enter Panaman" mashup.
The new mashup video that mixes the Van Halen track from their "1984" album with the megahit from Metallica's Black Album was created on YouTube guitar instructor Mike G who publishes under The-Art-Of-Guitar".
He explained the inspiration behind the unusual pairing, "Was rocking out to Panama and this idea just popped into my head so I had to make it real. haha. Can't believe how well they work together in most sections." Check it out for yourself below and check out Mike's site here.
