.

Against Me's Laura Jane Grace Shares 'SuperNatural Possession' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-15-2021

Laura Jane Grace still from the video

Against Me's Laura Jane Grace has released a music video for the track "SuperNatural Possession." The song comes from Grace's solo album, "Stay Alive."

Grave had this to say, "I sat around for a month-and-a-half at a home just being shell-shocked being like, 'What the f*** happened and what the f*** is happening with the world?'

As I started to get my bearings, I just came to the realization that waiting was going to kill the record and kill the songs. I spent two years working on all these songs, and the idea of throwing them away didn't sit well with me.

"But then I was like, 'What am I waiting for?' All I have to do is adjust my scope. I can sit here on my f***ing ass and do nothing, or I can work." Watch the video below:


