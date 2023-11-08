Danny Trejo's Son Gilbert Directs Laura Jane Grace's 'Hole In My Head' Video

(Clarion Call Media) Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace are excited to announce Hole In My Head, the Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician's first offering since 2021's At War With The Silverfish. Recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis, MO with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison (The Lawrence Arms, Rise Against), Hole In My Head is a sonic curio cabinet containing multitudes - a showcase that features warm, '50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, saved-for-later lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived. Grace's commanding vocals are backed predominately by her performances on guitar and drums, and bolstered by Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patton, whose presence rounds out a full-band sound on over half the album.

Having already revealed the acclaimed fan favorite "Dysphoria Hoodie," Grace's raw ode to a particular type of armor, today she offers the title track to the album in the form of a thrilling music video directed by actor and photographer Gilbert Trejo (Machete, From a Son). An exhilarating escape from the mundane nature of our daily lives, "Hole In My Head" is a fuzzed-out and barreling, power-pop ripper that illustrates just how liberating the power of music can be.

Grace has also announced a number of performances for 2023 and 2024. Having just performed at this year's The FEST where she was awarded the Key to the City of Gainesville by Mayor Harvey Ward, Grace will perform headline shows in the midwest at the end of December and early 2024 with support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Mya Byrne. Another set of U.S. tour dates for March have been announced as well that will feature support from Thelma and The Sleaze and Dikembe. Grace will also make her debut in Greece, performing shows in both Athens and Thessaloniki in January.

