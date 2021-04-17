Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event

Black Veil Brides have announced that they will going acoustic for what they are billing as their final streaming event of 2021, that will be entitled Unplugged.
The "virtual acoustic experience" will feature "in-depth look at the stories behind the songs" and will be streamed on April 30th at 4PM PDT / 7PM EDT and will be filmed at The Den in Los Angeles.
Andy Biersack had this to say, "Growing up I loved getting the opportunity to watch my favorite bands sit down and go into detail about their entire back catalog of material. Whether it was KISS on MTV's Unplugged or Billy Idol on VH1 Storytellers this format has always appealed to me.
"We are so excited to give fans of the band a set list that spans our entire career and the stories behind the making of these records and songs." Tickets are available here.
