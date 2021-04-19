Ashley Riley To Play Album Release Livestream

Americana singer-songwriter Ashley Riley has announced that she will be doing a special album release livestream to celebrate the arrival of her new album "Set Me Free".
Ashley will be releasing the new record on June 18th and will mark the occasion on the eve of the release (June 17th) with the livestream at 8 p.m. central on TheBoot.com's Facebook and Instagram pages.
She said of the musical direction of the new effort, "This album really encompasses everything that I do, from the really slow ballads to full-on rock songs."
Riley also said of making the record during the pandemic, "The past year, as we all can attest, has been sad and strange and full of challenges. We've all had to adjust and figure out how to keep moving forward, what can take a backseat, and what we can let go of altogether.
"Music and art, now more than before, offers us a way to connect and feel less alone as well as some hope and relief. It can serve as medicine for the soul."
Singled Out: Ashley Riley's Close To Me
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances
Dropkick Murphys Plot Turn Up That Dial Release Party Livestream
SG Lewis Announces Select U.S. Live Dates
The Revivalists' David Shaw Skates With 'Got Me Feeling Good' Video
The Wildhearts To Deliver 21st Century Love Songs In September
Ashley Riley To Play Album Release Livestream
Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series
Singled Out: Janie May's Crash