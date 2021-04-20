The Dead Daisies Launching Radio Show

The Dead Daisies will be launching a new radio show entitled "Live From Daisyland" with host Doug Aldrich this Wednesday April 21st at 3PM PST via Monsters Of Rock.
Aldrich had this to say, "LIVE FROM DAISYLAND" will be nothing short of amazing! Listeners will get insider access to all things Daisies with a band member or two being in-studio each week.
"You'll be able to listen to some amazing rock tunes along with some great stories, the latest Daisies news, new releases, tour gossip, all live from either the studio or out on the road...
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Monsters of Rock Radio and I'm honored to be the show's debut DJ. This is a first for us, there's lots of surprises and kick ass playlists every week !! We really hope you enjoy listening and as always, thanks for all your support!" Fans can tune in here.
Doug Aldrich Reflects On Awkward Audition For KISS When He Was 18
The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'
Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies
B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more
The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video
The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Bustle and Flow'
Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song
The Dead Daisies Ink Deal For New Album
The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour
Billy Squier In The Studio For 'Don't Say No' 40th Anniversary
Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel' From It's Been Awhile Live album
Foo Fighters Push Back 2021 Tour Dates To Next Year
Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover
Yes Stream 'To The Moment' From Expanded Digital Box Set
The Dead Daisies Launching Radio Show
Authority Zero 'Fire Off Another' With New Lyric Video