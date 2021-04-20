The Dead Daisies Launching Radio Show

The Dead Daisies will be launching a new radio show entitled "Live From Daisyland" with host Doug Aldrich this Wednesday April 21st at 3PM PST via Monsters Of Rock.

Aldrich had this to say, "LIVE FROM DAISYLAND" will be nothing short of amazing! Listeners will get insider access to all things Daisies with a band member or two being in-studio each week.

"You'll be able to listen to some amazing rock tunes along with some great stories, the latest Daisies news, new releases, tour gossip, all live from either the studio or out on the road...

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Monsters of Rock Radio and I'm honored to be the show's debut DJ. This is a first for us, there's lots of surprises and kick ass playlists every week !! We really hope you enjoy listening and as always, thanks for all your support!" Fans can tune in here.



