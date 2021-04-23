Luke Reynolds And Adrian Utley Stream Song From Forthcoming EP

Luke Reynolds (Sharon Van Etten, The Staves) and Adrian Utley (Portishead) are streaming a track from their forthcoming Amazon Original EP, which will be available exclusively via the retailer on May 20th.

The new track is entitled "Floating Upwards (No End In Sight)," and the six song ambient EP will be entitled "No End in Sight." Utley had this to say about how he and Reynolds teamed up, "I first met Luke when he reached out to me on social media.

"We had nearly done a session together with the producer John Congleton - I'd heard Luke's work on a few albums he played on, so it was very cool to meet.

"Luke asked me if I'd like to work on some tracks with him and bounce ideas backwards and forwards, which seems to be what a lot of us are doing now in lockdown.

"So these things are as a result of that. Was a great experience which I'm sure we will repeat in the future. There is a lot of common ground between us."

Luke added, "Adrian and I stayed in touch this past year, trading ideas, and working from our respective studios. This collaboration was a natural extension of our conversations. Some of these pieces began as half speeds on the tape machines, others as drones on the EMS Synthi, or bowed guitar strings.

"We're both multi-instrumentalists and the songs came together fast. The entire process felt intuitive. Given everything that's happened over the last year, it was freeing to have a project to become immersed in. No End In Sight is the result." Stream the song here.



