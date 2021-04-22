Vatican Deliver New Double Single 'Become A New God'

Vatican have released a new double-single called "Become A New God," which features the brand new tracks "Fractured God" and "Absolute Reality".
The band also announced that they have inked a record deal with UNFD, which is the label home of acts ranging from Silverstein and Stray From The Path to ERRA, Frank Iero, and more.
Mike Sugars had this to say about the new tracks. "'Fractured God' is about questioning who you are, and what makes up your individuality," he explains. "Are we truly individuals, or are we products of ideals passed on from last generations? Do we have our own ideals or are we just vessels for those we inherited?"
He said of "Absolute Reality," "We talk about undeniable truths, and how hard they are to find. There's a constant flow of information and disinformation in the world today, and it flows at an ever-increasing rate. How can we possibly take all of this and use it to create real context in a technological landscape where this information is disseminated out to users who just chew it up and repeat it? Become A New God, as a pairing of these songs, is trying to question what it is to be human in an increasingly complex world and time."
Guitarist Tom Lovejoy added, "Part of what I think we all represent as people and a band is the idea of taking yourself to task when challenges come up, and figuring out the healthiest, most constructive way to deal with it. That's why some of the lyrics are extremely blunt, and why the title of the record is, too; it's not shrouded in metaphors. It's just a quick way of saying, 'Accept that maybe you've f***ed some things up and it's nobody's responsibility but yours to fix that.'" Watch the "Fractured God" video below:
Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releases 'Desert High' Video
Juliana Hatfield Gets Mythical With 'Gorgon'
Vatican Deliver New Double Single 'Become A New God'
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project
Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'
Korn Finish Writing Next Album