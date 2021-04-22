Vatican Deliver New Double Single 'Become A New God'

Vatican have released a new double-single called "Become A New God," which features the brand new tracks "Fractured God" and "Absolute Reality".

The band also announced that they have inked a record deal with UNFD, which is the label home of acts ranging from Silverstein and Stray From The Path to ERRA, Frank Iero, and more.

Mike Sugars had this to say about the new tracks. "'Fractured God' is about questioning who you are, and what makes up your individuality," he explains. "Are we truly individuals, or are we products of ideals passed on from last generations? Do we have our own ideals or are we just vessels for those we inherited?"

He said of "Absolute Reality," "We talk about undeniable truths, and how hard they are to find. There's a constant flow of information and disinformation in the world today, and it flows at an ever-increasing rate. How can we possibly take all of this and use it to create real context in a technological landscape where this information is disseminated out to users who just chew it up and repeat it? Become A New God, as a pairing of these songs, is trying to question what it is to be human in an increasingly complex world and time."

Guitarist Tom Lovejoy added, "Part of what I think we all represent as people and a band is the idea of taking yourself to task when challenges come up, and figuring out the healthiest, most constructive way to deal with it. That's why some of the lyrics are extremely blunt, and why the title of the record is, too; it's not shrouded in metaphors. It's just a quick way of saying, 'Accept that maybe you've f***ed some things up and it's nobody's responsibility but yours to fix that.'" Watch the "Fractured God" video below:

Related Stories

News > Vatican



