.

Vatican Bless Fans With 'Ultragold 'Music Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Vatican Album cover art
Album cover art

Savannah rockers Vatican have premiered a music video for their new single "[Ultragold]". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Ultra," which will arrive on June 17th.

Guitarist Tom Lovejoy had this to say about thew new single, "This is the dopest track on the record. Big BREAKDOWNS, ridiculous RIFFS, and heavy HITTERS. '[ULTRAGOLD]' was written in two hours at 2am while chugging Monster, and never changed from there. Full late night LAN party style.

"When I hear it, it reminds me of all the reasons I fell in love with hardcore. Everlasting growth, eternal youth, and lyrics that make you grab your friends and throw them into a wall." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Vatican Bless Fans With 'Ultragold 'Music Video

Vatican Share 'Reverence' Video To Celebrate Album Announcement

Vatican Deliver New Double Single 'Become A New God'

News > Vatican

advertisement
Day In Rock

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more

Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more

Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more

Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more

advertisement
Reviews

Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Latest News

Pearl Jam Perform With Guests After Member Tests Positive For Covid

U2 Frontman Bono Publishing Memoir This Fall

The Tragically Hip Preview Live At The Roxy Album

The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour

Soilwork Announce New Album With Title Track Video

The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate Light Album's 40th Anniversary

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement

Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast