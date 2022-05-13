Vatican Bless Fans With 'Ultragold 'Music Video

Savannah rockers Vatican have premiered a music video for their new single "[Ultragold]". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Ultra," which will arrive on June 17th.
Guitarist Tom Lovejoy had this to say about thew new single, "This is the dopest track on the record. Big BREAKDOWNS, ridiculous RIFFS, and heavy HITTERS. '[ULTRAGOLD]' was written in two hours at 2am while chugging Monster, and never changed from there. Full late night LAN party style.
"When I hear it, it reminds me of all the reasons I fell in love with hardcore. Everlasting growth, eternal youth, and lyrics that make you grab your friends and throw them into a wall." Watch the video below:
