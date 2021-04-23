.

Vexed Take On Anxiety With 'Misery' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-23-2021

Vexed cover art

Up and coming UK rockers Vexed have released a music video for their new song "Misery". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Culling Culture," which is due May 21st.

The band had this to say about the track, "Anxiety is a demon powerful enough to posses anyone and can leave the strongest of us feeling helpless. 'Misery' is an inner monologue of an anxiety riddled mind constantly overanalysing and catastrophising.

"Taking inspiration from a spectrum of genres, this track is a true musical representation of how drastically our thoughts can change from one moment to the next, often ending in confusion and 'Misery'". Watch the video below:


Vexed Take On Anxiety With 'Misery' Video

