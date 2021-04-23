Up and coming UK rockers Vexed have released a music video for their new song "Misery". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Culling Culture," which is due May 21st.
The band had this to say about the track, "Anxiety is a demon powerful enough to posses anyone and can leave the strongest of us feeling helpless. 'Misery' is an inner monologue of an anxiety riddled mind constantly overanalysing and catastrophising.
"Taking inspiration from a spectrum of genres, this track is a true musical representation of how drastically our thoughts can change from one moment to the next, often ending in confusion and 'Misery'". Watch the video below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Vexed Take On Anxiety With 'Misery' Video
Singled Out: Royal Bliss' Fire Within
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'
The Spins Stream New Song 'Vibe Police'
Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video
Voodoo Bloo Deliver 'Her Name Was Human' Video
Kip Moore Shares New Song 'Good Life'
Luke Reynolds And Adrian Utley Stream Song From Forthcoming EP