Carnifex Tap Aborted, Revocation and Vexed For Necromanteum Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Deathcore juggernaut Carnifex have announced their 'Necromanteum EU/UK Tour' for Spring 2024. The band will be joined by labelmates Aborted, as well as Revocation and Vexed, as they prepare to showcase tracks from their latest record, Necromanteum, to European and UK fans for the first time.

Carnifex recently released their latest album, Necromanteum, through Nuclear Blast Records. The recording process for Necromanteum took place over the course of several weeks with producer Jason Suecof in Florida and saw the return of live drums since COVID-19 restrictions made doing so on Graveside Confessions impossible. Mastered by Mark Lewis in Nashville, TN, the album was also co-produced by vocalist Scott Ian Lewis and drummer Shawn Cameron. The cover artwork glows with an emerald and lavender fog; a ghostly energy erupting from the depths of a cemetery. Designed by renowned comic book artist E.M. Gist, this gateway represents the questions we ask about what lies on the other side of reality.

Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, and in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge. It was often used as a healing tool to help dissolve grief or considered a form of prophecy. Necromanteum presents the concept: What if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself? What secrets of the world could you uncover from a direct conversation with the grim reaper? Not a monster, but a fellow intellect.

Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024

16.03.24 DE - Kpln / Essigfabrik

17.03.24 DE - Berlin / SO36

19.03.24 SE - Stockholm / Slaktkyrkan

20.03.24 SE - Gothenburg / Brewhouse

21.03.24 DK - Copenhagen / Amager Bio

22.03.24 NL - Hengelo / Metropool GZ

23.03.24 UK - London / Electric Brixton

24.03.24 UK - Manchester / Club Academy

25.03.24 UK - Bristol / SWX

27.03.24 FR - Paris / Le Machine Du Rouge

28.03.24 BE - Sint-Niklaas / Casino

29.03.24 CH - Pratteln / Z7

30.03.24 DE - Karlsruhe / Substage

31.03.24 DE - Munich / Technikum

01.04.24 IT - Milan / Legend

02.04.24 AT - Vienna / Arena

03.04.24 CZ - Prague / Palac Akropolis

04.04.24 PL - Wrocław / Zaklęte Rewiry

05.04.24 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser

06.04.24 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle

