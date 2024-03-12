Vexed Deliver 'It's Not The End' Video

(Freeman Promotion) Vexed returns with an official video for its most poignant offering, "It's not the end". This title is a tribute to a deceased loved one, acknowledging struggles in the grieving process.
Megan Targett on "It's not the end": "How do you carry on living when someone you love dies? The grieving process knows no concept of time, and death becomes the sole point of reference to navigate life.
"'It's not the end' pays tribute to those we have deeply loved and lost, while also acknowledging the pain and loneliness that accompany those beautiful memories." Watch it below:
Carnifex Tap Aborted, Revocation and Vexed For Necromanteum Tour
Vexed Take On Anxiety With 'Misery' Video
Slash Announces S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour- Black Sabbath Mashed Up With Neil Young By Slumbering Sun- more
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup- Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour- more
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Violent Femmes Playing First Two Albums In Full On Spring Tour
New Found Glory Playing Full 'Catalyst' Album On North American Tour
The String Cheese Incident Reveal Summer Tour Dates
The Early November Announce New Album and Tour
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The Wiltern 2002 Release
Gatecreeper Open 'The Black Curtain'
Stagecoach Festival Shares Lineup For Diplo's HonkyTonk
Jagwar Twin Goes Cinematic For 'Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)' Video