.

Vexed Deliver 'It's Not The End' Video

03-12-2024
(Freeman Promotion) Vexed returns with an official video for its most poignant offering, "It's not the end". This title is a tribute to a deceased loved one, acknowledging struggles in the grieving process.

Megan Targett on "It's not the end": "How do you carry on living when someone you love dies? The grieving process knows no concept of time, and death becomes the sole point of reference to navigate life.

"'It's not the end' pays tribute to those we have deeply loved and lost, while also acknowledging the pain and loneliness that accompany those beautiful memories." Watch it below:

News > Vexed

