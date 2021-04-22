ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releases 'Desert High' Video

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has released a video for "Desert High", a track from his forthcoming album, "Hardware," which is set to be released on June 4th.

"[The desert's] where natural background is at its most raw and untamed," says Gibbons of the clip. "We suspect what we've done is something of a reflection or, perhaps, a mirage, that relates."

The guitarist has previously shared that the slow, spoken-word blues number - which includes references to Jim Morrison, Gram Parsons and Keith Richards - "is, perhaps, not typical of 'Hardware' as a totality but it gives indication of the album's desiccated sonic sensibility."

"Hardware" sees Gibbons joined by his live lineup of Matt Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks; the set delivers 11 new originals, a guest appearance by Larkin Poe, and a cover of "Hey Baby, Que Paso", originally recorded by the Texas Tornados. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

