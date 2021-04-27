.

Like Moths To Flames Stream Two New Songs

Keavin Wiggins | 04-27-2021

Like Moths To Flames cover art

Like Moths To Flames have released two brand new singles called "Basilisk" and "Inherit The Tragedy." The tracks follow the band's 2020 release "No Eternity In Gold".

frontman Chris Roetter had the following to say about the new songs, "Both 'Basilisk' and 'Inherit The Tragedy' are songs that I was super torn on cutting from the record.

"'Basilisk' covers the experience of being so rooted in your own problems that you're detached from what's happening around you. I think we all tend to get stuck in letting our struggles become our identity.

" 'Inherit the Tragedy' follows the more classic themes that band has offered out in the past. We've never been a stranger to writing songs focused on cutting the chord from someone who becomes dead weight."

Stream "Basilisk" here and "Inherit The Tragedy" below:


