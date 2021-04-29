.

Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Genesis tour poster

Genesis have announced that they have added a North American leg to their reunion trek dubbed The Last Domino? Tour, which will be hitting select cities this fall.

The band shared via social media, "Genesis confirm their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years. The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will have Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December. The group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band's long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer."

The tour will be kicking off on November 15th in Chicago at the United Center and is scheduled to wrap up on December 15th in Boston, MA the TD Garden. See the dates below:

Genesis North American Tour Dates


11/15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/18 - Washington, DC -Capitol One Arena
11/20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/22 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
11/25 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
11/29 - Detroit, MI - Little Ceasars Arena
11/30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
12/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
12/5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12/8 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
12/10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
12/15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Related Stories


Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates

Singled Out: BAEST's Genesis

Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion

Genesis Reschedule Reunion Tour and Share Rehearsal Video

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Al Pitrelli Explains Genesis Of Livestream

Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video

Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips Expands Classic Album

Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

Genesis Reuniting For 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

News > Genesis

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

advertisement
Latest News

Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance

Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video

Adam Ezra Group 'Switching To Whiskey' With New Video

Epica Announce Omega Alive Streaming Event

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream

The High Plains Drifters Release 'Since You've Been Gone' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album

David Gilmour And Peter Green Reimagine Vintage Fleetwood Mac Classic