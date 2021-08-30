Genesis In the Studio For Abacab 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Genesis' 1981 album "Abracab" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "The demarcation line of the second Genesis band era was finally clearly in focus with the September 1981 release of Abacab forty years ago.

"The veteran English band's eleventh studio album, nevertheless it was the first Genesis album to breach the American Top Ten album sales on Billboard , and surprisingly the first Genesis million seller.

"Yet after the exits of storied lead singer/performance artist Peter Gabriel and lead guitarist Steve Hackett, it is no minor miracle that my guests Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Tony Banks could make it to the Progressive Rock promised land." Stream the episode here.

Related Stories

Genesis In The Studio For 'Invisible Touch' 35th Anniversary

Genesis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates

Singled Out: BAEST's Genesis

Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion

Genesis Reschedule Reunion Tour and Share Rehearsal Video

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Al Pitrelli Explains Genesis Of Livestream

Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video

Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips Expands Classic Album

Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

News > Genesis