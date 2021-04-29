.

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 04-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne Photo courtesy Epic Records

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview that he has "done 15 tracks" for a new studio album, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 effort "Ordinary Man".

The Black Sabbath legend has once again been working with "Ordinary Man" producer Andrew Watt on the new record as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered in fall at his home in 2019.

Osbourne spoke about the new record to Metal Hammer. He said, "I've done 15 tracks. It's kept me alive you know. These past two years I've been in a terrible f***ing state between the accident and then the pandemic. It's kept me sane - I've needed the music.

He continued, "I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we're getting there. My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We've got the same production time as the last time, so there's definitely going to be some similarities. But you'll just have to wait and see what you think."

Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover 2020 In Review

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

advertisement
Latest News

Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance

Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video

Adam Ezra Group 'Switching To Whiskey' With New Video

Epica Announce Omega Alive Streaming Event

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream

The High Plains Drifters Release 'Since You've Been Gone' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album

David Gilmour And Peter Green Reimagine Vintage Fleetwood Mac Classic