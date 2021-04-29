Singled Out: LGND's Spite Me

LGND recently released the new song "Spite Me," featuring Andrew Tkaczyk of The Ghost Inside and to celebrate we asked Chad Ruhlig (For The Fallen Dreams) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
The story behind "Spite Me" was really cool. Andrew Tkaczyk of The Ghost Inside is a longtime friend of mine and previous bandmate. We were in For The Fallen Dreams together from 2005-2009. We spent years on the road together in the early stages of the band right out of high school doing the grind on the road. Before GPS's and booking agents, we would MapQuest each show we had booked for a tour, with sometimes even 3/4 of the tour even confirmed, and just floated around from city to city. [We were] emailing promoters in the area on days we didn't have shows to see if we could open or squeeze on with no more than a 15-minute set without any guaranteed money. It was a pivotal moment in our early career to ensure we kept things moving.
Fast forward almost two decades later and we were able to come together to write "Spite Me." We had both been writing at home and it just made sense to work together on this track. The release schedule for the LGND EP worked out because I was doing different singles with different producers and writers for each so it was the perfect time to make it happen. We have both been through the ups and downs of the music industry and have been counted out more than once so to write an aggressive song musically and lyrically like "Spite Me" was just another way to say we're not done yet! I look forward to anything we do in the future together.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Chad Ruhlig's LGND project here
Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV
Ill Nino To Launch Ill Texas Familia Tour This Summer
Swim the Current Project Recruits Chaka Malik For 'Cognitive Dissonance'
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart
The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance
Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video
Adam Ezra Group 'Switching To Whiskey' With New Video
Epica Announce Omega Alive Streaming Event
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream
The High Plains Drifters Release 'Since You've Been Gone' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album
David Gilmour And Peter Green Reimagine Vintage Fleetwood Mac Classic