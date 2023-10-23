August Burns Red Announce Death Below European Tour

August Burns Red have announced that they will be launching their 'Death Below European Tour' in spring of 2024 that will include appearances at the Impericon Fest concerts.

According to the announcement, the tour will consist of a run of headline dates across the continent accompanied by labelmates Dying Wish, as well as a run of Impericon Fest shows throughout Germany.

They will be kicking things off on March 21st in Manchester, UK at the O2 Ritz and will wrap up the trek on April 6th in Munich, Germany at the Impericon Fest. See the dates below:

Death Below European Tour 2024

21.03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

22.03 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

23.03 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

25.03 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

26.03 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA-Longhorn

28.03 - Hamburg, DE - Impericon Fest

30.03 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Fest

31.03 - Oberhauseen, DE - Impericon Fest

03.04 - Gent, BE - Vooruit

04.04 - Paris, FR - Le Bataclan

05.04 - Zurich, CH - Impericon Fest

06.04 - Munich, DE - Impericon Fest

Related Stories

August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival

August Burns Red Announce Rescue & Restore 10th Anniversary Tour

August Burns Red Recruit Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain For 'Reckoning'

August Burns Red Deliver 'Backfire' Video

More August Burns Red News