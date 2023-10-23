August Burns Red Announce Death Below European Tour

August Burns Red have announced that they will be launching their 'Death Below European Tour' in spring of 2024 that will include appearances at the Impericon Fest concerts.
According to the announcement, the tour will consist of a run of headline dates across the continent accompanied by labelmates Dying Wish, as well as a run of Impericon Fest shows throughout Germany.
They will be kicking things off on March 21st in Manchester, UK at the O2 Ritz and will wrap up the trek on April 6th in Munich, Germany at the Impericon Fest. See the dates below:
Death Below European Tour 2024
21.03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
22.03 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
23.03 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory
25.03 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
26.03 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA-Longhorn
28.03 - Hamburg, DE - Impericon Fest
30.03 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Fest
31.03 - Oberhauseen, DE - Impericon Fest
03.04 - Gent, BE - Vooruit
04.04 - Paris, FR - Le Bataclan
05.04 - Zurich, CH - Impericon Fest
06.04 - Munich, DE - Impericon Fest
August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival
August Burns Red Announce Rescue & Restore 10th Anniversary Tour
August Burns Red Recruit Underoath's Spencer Chamberlain For 'Reckoning'
August Burns Red Deliver 'Backfire' Video
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg
Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'
Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives
Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video
Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live
The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video
In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills