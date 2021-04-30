.

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-30-2021

Twenty One Pilots have released a music video for their brand new single "Choker". The song comes from their forthcoming new album, "Scaled And Icy," which arrives May 21st.

The "Choker" was video directed by Mark Eshleman for Reel Bear Media and shot in the band's hometown of Columbus, OH and the track is the follow up to the album's lead single "Shy Way".

The duo will be celebrating the album release by staging their very streaming vent entitled "Twenty One Pilots Livestream Experience" on May 21st at 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT. Watch the new video below:


