Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Weezer have shared their cover of Metallica's 1991 megahit "Enter Sandman," which comes from the forthcoming "The Metallica Blacklist" album that is being released on September 10th.
The special covers album is being released by Metallica as part of their 20th anniversary celebration of their blockbuster "Black Album". It will feature 53 artists taking on songs from the classic album.
Weezer had this to say about their cover, "The Weez takes on "Enter Sandman" by Metallica Listen to it now, and check out Blacklist when it's out on September
"All profits from this song go to Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and California Vipassana Center." Check out the cover below:
