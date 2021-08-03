Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert

(hennemusic) Mammoth WVH played their first show on Guns N' Roses rescheduled US stadium tour on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA and some fan-filmed video has been shared online.

According to setlist.fm, the Wolfgang Van Halen project delivered a 10-song set of tracks from the group's self-titled debut album, which was recorded with producer Michael Baskette at the famed 5150 studios.

"First show with GnR down!" shared Wolfgang on social media. "Hershey was incredible. Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here."

Mammoth WVH played a pair of warm-up club dates in Kansas and Illinois last week as they prepared for the extensive GNR tour, which will run into early October.

Wolfgang is joined by a live lineup that includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock. Watch video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

