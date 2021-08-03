Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert

(hennemusic) Mammoth WVH played their first show on Guns N' Roses rescheduled US stadium tour on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA and some fan-filmed video has been shared online.
According to setlist.fm, the Wolfgang Van Halen project delivered a 10-song set of tracks from the group's self-titled debut album, which was recorded with producer Michael Baskette at the famed 5150 studios.
"First show with GnR down!" shared Wolfgang on social media. "Hershey was incredible. Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here."
Mammoth WVH played a pair of warm-up club dates in Kansas and Illinois last week as they prepared for the extensive GNR tour, which will run into early October.
Wolfgang is joined by a live lineup that includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock. Watch video from the show here.
Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online
Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour- more
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
Rudy Sarzo Reunites With Quiet Riot
Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates
Guns N' Roses Tour Kick Off Video Goes Online
ZZ Top Play First Concert Since Dusty Hill's Death
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert
Singled Out: Crystal McGrath's About A Boy