Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is revisiting a 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss on the final episode of the fourth series of his podcast, Digging Deep.
"So here are," reads the show description. "We've reached the end of another series of Digging Deep with Robert Plant. It's been a collection of conversations partially defined by the unprecedented times we've been living in (and this episode touches on that) but, as always, some amazing music. We end the series with a cover version that Robert and Alison Krauss made their own on their world-conquering 'Raising Sand' album. It's the perfect way to end for now. And maybe it even points the way to the future..."
The episode features a conversation about Plant and Krauss' take on "Polly Come Home", a tune originally written by guitarist Gene Clark of The Byrds; it was first featured on the 1969 album, "Through the Morning, Through the Night", as part of his country-rock duo Dillard & Clark, where he teamed up with banjo player Doug Dillard.
"Raising Sand" reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to win Album Of The Year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards and at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Stream the episode and both versions of the song here.
Robert Plant Revisits Afro Celt Sound System Collaboration
Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews
Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'
Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page
Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music 2020 In Review
Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival
Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration
Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album
Grayscale Stream New Song Babylon (Say It To My Face)
Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video
Jeffrey Nothing Unleashed 'The Outage' Video
Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup