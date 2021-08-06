.

Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration

Bruce Henne | 08-06-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Podcast promo

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is revisiting a 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss on the final episode of the fourth series of his podcast, Digging Deep.

"So here are," reads the show description. "We've reached the end of another series of Digging Deep with Robert Plant. It's been a collection of conversations partially defined by the unprecedented times we've been living in (and this episode touches on that) but, as always, some amazing music. We end the series with a cover version that Robert and Alison Krauss made their own on their world-conquering 'Raising Sand' album. It's the perfect way to end for now. And maybe it even points the way to the future..."

The episode features a conversation about Plant and Krauss' take on "Polly Come Home", a tune originally written by guitarist Gene Clark of The Byrds; it was first featured on the 1969 album, "Through the Morning, Through the Night", as part of his country-rock duo Dillard & Clark, where he teamed up with banjo player Doug Dillard.

"Raising Sand" reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to win Album Of The Year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards and at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Stream the episode and both versions of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration

Robert Plant Revisits Afro Celt Sound System Collaboration

Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews

Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'

Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page

Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast

Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music 2020 In Review

Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'

News > Robert Plant

advertisement
Day In Rock

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois

advertisement
Latest News

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival

Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration

Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album

Grayscale Stream New Song Babylon (Say It To My Face)

Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video

Jeffrey Nothing Unleashed 'The Outage' Video

Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup