Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is revisiting a 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss on the final episode of the fourth series of his podcast, Digging Deep.

"So here are," reads the show description. "We've reached the end of another series of Digging Deep with Robert Plant. It's been a collection of conversations partially defined by the unprecedented times we've been living in (and this episode touches on that) but, as always, some amazing music. We end the series with a cover version that Robert and Alison Krauss made their own on their world-conquering 'Raising Sand' album. It's the perfect way to end for now. And maybe it even points the way to the future..."

The episode features a conversation about Plant and Krauss' take on "Polly Come Home", a tune originally written by guitarist Gene Clark of The Byrds; it was first featured on the 1969 album, "Through the Morning, Through the Night", as part of his country-rock duo Dillard & Clark, where he teamed up with banjo player Doug Dillard.

"Raising Sand" reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to win Album Of The Year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards and at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Stream the episode and both versions of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

