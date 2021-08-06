.

Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video

Bruce Henne | 08-06-2021

Cover art

(hennemusic) Tremonti have released a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time." Due September 24, the band's fifth studio set was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

The song tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time - something guitarist Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life.

"Marching In Time' marks the follow-up to 2018's "A Dying Machine", which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200 while scoring US Top 10 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts. Watch the video here

News > Tremonti

