Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video

(hennemusic) Tremonti have released a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time." Due September 24, the band's fifth studio set was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

The song tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time - something guitarist Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life.

"Marching In Time' marks the follow-up to 2018's "A Dying Machine", which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200 while scoring US Top 10 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts. Watch the video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video

Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'

Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Tremonti Streaming New Song 'As Silence Becomes Me'

News > Tremonti