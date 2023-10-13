Mark Tremonti Shares 'The Christmas Song' Video

(pfa) With the holiday season fast approaching and two weeks until the release of his first-ever Christmas album, GRAMMY Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is releasing the next song from Christmas Classics New & Old. "The Christmas Song" showcases Mark's unforgettable vocals alongside a contemporary arrangement by producer Carey Deadman over the timeless holiday classic.

The track is now available via all streaming partners and fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of "The Christmas Song" and the previously released "The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year." The holiday themed visualizer is the perfect substitute to any classic Yule Log video and can be seen below.

Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark's interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album. From the opening horns of "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic "This Christmas," Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. Mark's interpretations of songs like "Jingle Bells," "The First Noel" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" find their place among the many great versions that preceded them. "O Holy Night" is one of Mark's personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called "Christmas Morning." Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti. The album is scheduled for release worldwide on October 27th.

Related Stories

Mark Tremonti Reveals 'The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' Visualizer

Mark Tremonti Teases His First Christmas Album

Alter Bridge Unplug For 'Silver Tongue' At Planet Rock

Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

More Mark Tremonti News