Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video

Creed and Alter Bridge star Mark Tremonti has premiered an animated music video for his original holiday song "Christmas Morning", which comes from his forthcoming album "Christmas Classics New & Old".

According to the announcement, the music video is a claymation work of art created by Ollie Jones and follows a father who finds Santa's naughty/nice list and ventures to bring it back to him. The visual masterpiece is the perfect backdrop for song produced and arranged by Carey Deadman.

Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark's interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album. From the opening horns of "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic "This Christmas," Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays.

Mark's interpretations of songs like "Jingle Bells," "The First Noel" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" find their place among the many great versions that preceded them. "O Holy Night" is one of Mark's personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman.

Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called "Christmas Morning." Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti.

Mark Tremonti's "Christmas Morning" Video

