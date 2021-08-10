.

The Eagles Add New Show To Hotel California Tour

Bruce Henne | 08-10-2021

(hennemusic) The Eagles have expanded their 2021 Hotel California US tour with the announcement that they have added a late fall show in Seattle, WA.

The November 5 event at the city's Climate Pledge Arena marks the 22nd show of the series, which was originally set for last year but postponed due to the pandemic.

Set to launch with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden late this month, the trek will see The Eagles perform a "Hotel California" set with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits.

Tickets for the Seattle concert will go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local time. See the updated tour dates here.

