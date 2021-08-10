The Eagles Add New Show To Hotel California Tour

(hennemusic) The Eagles have expanded their 2021 Hotel California US tour with the announcement that they have added a late fall show in Seattle, WA.

The November 5 event at the city's Climate Pledge Arena marks the 22nd show of the series, which was originally set for last year but postponed due to the pandemic.

Set to launch with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden late this month, the trek will see The Eagles perform a "Hotel California" set with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits.

Tickets for the Seattle concert will go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local time. See the updated tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release

The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum

Eagles Stream New Live Version Of 'Hotel California'

The Eagles Stream 'Lyin' Eyes' From Live From The Forum

Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast

Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend

Eagles Reschedule Some Hotel California Tour Dates

The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights

News > Eagles