Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released an EP entitled "Howlen Live." Recorded during a series of June 2021 shows in Florida, the rocker is joined by her solo band, The Amazing Dawgs, on the four-song set, which includes performances of two Heart tracks ("Crazy On You" and "Barracuda"), her recent solo single "Black Wing", and a cover of Queen's 1975 classic, "Love Of My Life."
The Amazing Dawgs feature Tom Bukovac on lead guitar, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane. "As we finished up the leg in June, it became clear to me that we made some real magic out there, so I've decided to release a number of those performances on an EP called, 'Howlen Live,'" explains Wilson. "Click here to download it for free now!
"Please enjoy that taste! There's much more where that came from. I can't wait to see you beautiful people at these upcoming August shows!" Wilson will launch a two-week series of summer US dates in Alexandria, VA on August 14.
Fans can preview clips of each of the tracks from the "Howlen Live" EP in a newly-released video trailer for the summer trek. Check it out here.
