Tremonti Share Live 'If Not For You' Video

(hennemusic) Tremonti are sharing a live performance video of "If Not For You", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time." Due September 24, Tremonti recorded their fifth studio record with longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.
"Marching In Time" marks the follow-up to 2018's "A Dying Machine", which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200 while scoring US Top 10 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts.
Tremonti will launch "Marching In Time" with an appearance at Rocklahoma on September 3, after which they'll join Sevendust for a three-week series of US dates. Watch the video here.
Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video
Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video
Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'
Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video
New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review
Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour
Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'
Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour
New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Guns N' Roses Release First New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album
Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album
Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP
Singled Out: Brian Ramsay's Summer's Almost Over
Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video
Oasis Share Video Trailer For Knebworth 1996 Cinema Event
Tremonti Share Live 'If Not For You' Video
Singled Out: Ro Myra's Jump Into The Water