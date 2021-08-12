Tremonti Share Live 'If Not For You' Video

(hennemusic) Tremonti are sharing a live performance video of "If Not For You", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time." Due September 24, Tremonti recorded their fifth studio record with longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

"Marching In Time" marks the follow-up to 2018's "A Dying Machine", which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200 while scoring US Top 10 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts.

Tremonti will launch "Marching In Time" with an appearance at Rocklahoma on September 3, after which they'll join Sevendust for a three-week series of US dates. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video

Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video

Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'

Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

News > Tremonti