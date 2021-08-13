.

The Darkness Stream New Single Motorheart

Bruce Henne | 08-13-2021

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart." The song is the first preview to the UK band's seventh studio record ahead of its arrival on November 19.

"'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," says singer Justin Hawkins about the single. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."

"Motorheart" marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10. The Darkness will launch the album on a previously-announced fall UK tour, where they'll be joined by British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris. Watch the video here.

