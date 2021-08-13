The Darkness Stream New Single Motorheart

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart." The song is the first preview to the UK band's seventh studio record ahead of its arrival on November 19.
"'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," says singer Justin Hawkins about the single. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."
"Motorheart" marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10. The Darkness will launch the album on a previously-announced fall UK tour, where they'll be joined by British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris. Watch the video here.
The Darkness Announce New Album and Tour
Michael Schenker Releases 'Sail The Darkness' Video
The Darkness Announce Christmas Concert Livestream
The Darkness Announce North American Tour
The Darkness Stream New Single Live 'Till I Die
The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Video
The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Lyric Video
The Darkness Announce UK And European Tour
The Darkness Stream Live Version Of 'Christmas Time'
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour- Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams- Stevie Nicks- more
Guns N' Roses Release First New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released
Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows
Dark Tranquillity Lose Two Members
Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's When I Hit The Floor
Video Premiere: Alphanaut's 'Shake The Rhythm'
The Darkness Stream New Single Motorheart
Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video
Singled Out: Grace Womack's Yellow Cowboy Hat