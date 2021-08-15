Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen are putting the spotlight on hits written by guitarist Brian May in latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video streaming series The Greatest.

Across Queen's recording career, May has contributed some of the band's most anthemic and best-loved songs; these include massive tracks such as "Who Wants To Live Forever", "Flash", and "The Show Must Go On", as well as Queen's first-ever single release, "Keep Yourself Alive", and the song they performed live more than any other, "Now I'm Here", while not overlooking the live classic, "Tie Your Mother Down."

This episode focusing on five Queen hits written by Brian gets underway in 1977, with one of the most recognizable songs in rock history ever, "We Will Rock You"; the following year saw the release of another live favorite, "Fat Bottomed Girls", and then, in 1980, for the band's worldwide smash hit album, 'The Game', Brian contributed the single "Save Me."

By the mid-eighties, Queen were regularly playing to massive crowds, thanks to having songs that could take the roof off any stadium -including a highlight from 'The Works' album - "Hammer To Fall."

And then in 1989, after a three-year wait for a single release, Queen returned to the UK charts with "I Want It All."

Queen's The Greatest series has already highlighted the hits of Roger Taylor and John Deacon, and will feature classic hits by Freddie Mercury in a future episode. Watch the episode here.

