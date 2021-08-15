Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen are putting the spotlight on hits written by guitarist Brian May in latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video streaming series The Greatest.
Across Queen's recording career, May has contributed some of the band's most anthemic and best-loved songs; these include massive tracks such as "Who Wants To Live Forever", "Flash", and "The Show Must Go On", as well as Queen's first-ever single release, "Keep Yourself Alive", and the song they performed live more than any other, "Now I'm Here", while not overlooking the live classic, "Tie Your Mother Down."
This episode focusing on five Queen hits written by Brian gets underway in 1977, with one of the most recognizable songs in rock history ever, "We Will Rock You"; the following year saw the release of another live favorite, "Fat Bottomed Girls", and then, in 1980, for the band's worldwide smash hit album, 'The Game', Brian contributed the single "Save Me."
By the mid-eighties, Queen were regularly playing to massive crowds, thanks to having songs that could take the roof off any stadium -including a highlight from 'The Works' album - "Hammer To Fall."
And then in 1989, after a three-year wait for a single release, Queen returned to the UK charts with "I Want It All."
Queen's The Greatest series has already highlighted the hits of Roger Taylor and John Deacon, and will feature classic hits by Freddie Mercury in a future episode. Watch the episode here.
Queen Revisit Iconic 1981 Package On 50th Anniversary Series
Queen Revisit 'Flash Gordon' For The Greatest
Queen Reflect On Their Biggest Hit Song On The Greatest
Queen Revisit US Breakthrough On The Greatest
Queen Celebrate 1978 Independence On The Greatest
Queen's Greatest Hits Tops UK Vinyl Albums Chart
Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member
Queen Highlight John Deacon With New Episode Of The Greatest
Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour- Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams- Stevie Nicks- more
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine
Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test
Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video
Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'
Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary
Queen Highlight Brian May Hits On The Greatest
Singled Out: Red Spot Rhythm Section's You Got Lucky (feat. Angela Peel)