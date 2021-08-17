Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Journey has announced dates for a December residency in Las Vegas. The band will perform six shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas between December 1 - 11.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 AM PT at JourneyMusic.com. Journey played their first shows of 2021 last month with two appearances in Chicago, IL, including Lollapalooza; they'll next be seen in Atlantic City, NJ on August 20 before performing at a pair of New York City events on August 21: The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert in Wantagh, NY and the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in NYC's Central Park.

The veteran band recently welcomed the return of drummer Deen Castronovo to their lineup, which also includes new lineup additions Randy Jackson on bass, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka joining longtime members Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda alongside founder Neal Schon.

The group recently released a new single, "The Way We Used To Be." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

