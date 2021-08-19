Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Seattle Residency

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced dates for a mini-residency in Seattle, WA next month. The rocker will play three shows at the city's Neptune Theater on October 13, 16, and 17.
"Hola good souls!," says Wilson. "I'm stoked to announce that I'll be returning to Seattle in October for a mini residency & I'll be bringing along my fantastic new band The Amazing Dawgs (Tom Bukovak, Tony Lucido, Paul Moak & Sean T Lane.)
"Leon Bridges once said, 'My whole life is a vacation.' And for the most part I'm right there with him. But in Seattle, every time I step off the bus some part of me feels like I'm no longer out there wandering. Part of me says, 'Ann, you're home.'
"We'll be playing some new songs, some old songs & just wait til you experience the vigor of these Dawgs. They're bringing such a fire out of me that I might actually burn the house down. Please don't miss this one!
"I love you all & thank you always for the support." Read more here.
Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP
Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Summer US Tour Dates
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases EP Of Early Recordings
Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing
Heart's Ann Wilson Guests On Mind Wide Open
Heart's Ann Wilson Delivers 'The Hammer'
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'
Heart Biopic In The Works Says Ann Wilson
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars
Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup