Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Seattle Residency

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced dates for a mini-residency in Seattle, WA next month. The rocker will play three shows at the city's Neptune Theater on October 13, 16, and 17.

"Hola good souls!," says Wilson. "I'm stoked to announce that I'll be returning to Seattle in October for a mini residency & I'll be bringing along my fantastic new band The Amazing Dawgs (Tom Bukovak, Tony Lucido, Paul Moak & Sean T Lane.)

"Leon Bridges once said, 'My whole life is a vacation.' And for the most part I'm right there with him. But in Seattle, every time I step off the bus some part of me feels like I'm no longer out there wandering. Part of me says, 'Ann, you're home.'

"We'll be playing some new songs, some old songs & just wait til you experience the vigor of these Dawgs. They're bringing such a fire out of me that I might actually burn the house down. Please don't miss this one!

"I love you all & thank you always for the support." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

