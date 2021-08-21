Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced that he will launch an Official Bootleg Series with the October 1 release of his debut performance at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1970.

The solo acoustic show took place on December 4, 1970, three months after he issued his third album, "After The Gold Rush." Mixed from the original analog multitrack tapes by Young and Niko Bolas, "The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series -- Carnegie Hall 1970" delivers an extensive 23-song setlist that includes "Bad Fog Of Loneliness," "Old Man," and "See The Sky About To Rain" before they were recorded and released.

"Listening to existing bootlegs, it seems that all the bootleggers got the second Carnegie Hall show," shared Young on the Neil Young Archives last year when announcing the project. "There was one at 8:00 pm and one at midnight [about 27 hours later]. No one got that first one - the first time I walked onstage at Carnegie Hall, blowing my own 25-year-old mind.

"We have both show masters. That earliest show, the one no one made a bootleg of (that we can find), is the best one by a lot. Listening to it now, I hear things in my voice I've never heard before, singing those songs before they were recorded. After they are recorded, I seem to follow the recorded arrangement, but these takes are before those recordings."

Previewed with a video for Young's performance of "Cowgirl In The Sand", "OBS 1: Carnegie Hall 1970" will be available in multiple formats, including double vinyl, double CD and High Res Digital Audio. Watch the video and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

