Journey Rock Abbreviated We Love NYC Homecoming Concert

(hennemusic) Journey were among the performers at the abbreviated “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York’s Central Park on Saturday and video of their performance has been shared online.
The band delivered a pair of classic 1980s hits - “Any Way You Want” and “Don't Stop Believin'” – before the event was cut short by severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri’s anticipated landfall on Sunday, reports host broadcaster CNN.
Nearly three hours after the concert started, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) issued an advisory to all concert attendees to evacuate "due to approaching severe weather," according to the agency's Twitter page.
Journey were among the few acts that were able to perform before dark skies and rain arrived at the event, which was meant to be "a celebration of New York City's comeback" after a year and a half of pandemic-related closures.
Among the artists unable to perform due to the early shutdown were Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Elvis Costello and more. Watch Journey's performance here.
