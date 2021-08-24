Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film

Shinedown have premiered the trailer and launched a pre-sale for their forthcoming film "Attention Attention!", which will released on digital and cable VOD on September 3rd.

The film was directed by Bill Yukich (Beyonce, Metallica, Wiz Khalifa), and is billed as "a cinematic experience of their 2018 studio album of the same name."

We were sent the following details, "the forthcoming film brings to life the story of Shinedown's acclaimed chart-topping album as it weaves its 14 songs into a provocative, visceral, and thought-provoking journey.

Taking viewers along on a psychological, emotional, and physical ride from life's lowest lows to the highest highs, 'Attention Attention' incorporates Shinedown's crossover anthem 'Get UP' (which has racked up more than 93 million streams), the explosive 'Monsters' (which has garnered over 141 million streams), RIAA certified Gold hit 'Devil' (which has garnered over 150 million streams), title track 'Attention Attention,' and the rousing 'The Human Radio.' Fans can preorder here and watch the trailer below:

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Lead Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup

Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Shinedown Making Progress On New Album

Shinedown To Stream Full Concert Online

Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown Still Plan To Launch Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

News > Shinedown