The Killers Land No. 1 Debut With 'Pressure Machine'

The Killers have scored their 7th consecutive No. 1 album on the UK album charts after their new record, "Pressure Machine", debuted in the top spot on the official UK Albums chart.

The new album was co-produced by the group, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen) and if the follow-up to their 2020 effort "Imploding the Mirage".

Brandon Flowers explains that the album came out of the pandemic lockdown. He shared, “it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence.

"And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

Fans can catch the band on the road promoting "Pressure Machine" next summer and fall. They will launch a North American tour in Vancouver BC on August 19th. See the dates below:

Fri August 19, 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena

Sat August 20, 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sun August 21, 2022 Portland OR Moda Center

Tues August 23, 2022 San Francisco CA Chase Center

Wed August 24, 2022 San Diego CA Pechanga Arena

Fri August 26, 2022 Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena

Sat August 27, 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California Stadium

Tues August 30, 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint Arena

Wed August 31, 2022 Denver CO Ball Arena

Thurs September 8, 2022 Houston TX Toyota Center

Fri September 9, 2022 Austin TX Moody Center

Sat September 10, 2022 Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena

Tues September 13, 2022 Miami FL FTX Arena

Wed September 14, 2022 Orlando FL Amway Center

Fri September 16, 2022 Atlanta GA State Farm Arena

Sat September 17, 2022 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena

Sun September 18, 2022 St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena

Tues September 20, 2022 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy Center

Wed September 21, 2022 Chicago IL United Center

Fri September 23, 2022 Toronto ON Scotiabank Arena

Sat September 24, 2022 Montreal QC Bell Centre

Sun September 25, 2022 Verona NY Turning Stone Event Center

Thurs September 29, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Fri September 30, 2022 New York NY Madison Square Garden

Sat October 1, 2022 New York NY Madison Square Garden

Mon October 3, 2022 Boston MA TD Garden

Tues October 4, 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan Center

Thurs October 6, 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center

Fri October 7, 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center

Sat October 8, 2022 Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena

